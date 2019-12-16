Work at IOC's LPG import terminal in Kochi restarts

Work at the Indian Oil Corporation's LPG import terminal at nearby Puthuvypeen restarted on Monday amid tight security arrangements, two years after it came to a halt following protests by locals citing safety issues, official sources said here. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in one division of the Kochi city corporation and 10 wards of the area to deal with a possible law and order issues.

Work on the project which had then reached 45 per cent was stalled after protests by locals turned violent and it remained suspended since February 16, 2017. In his order issued late night on Sunday, the District Collector said he decided to clamp the Section 144 of the CrPC after he got information from reliable sources that there will be a massive protest from agitators at Puthuvypeen.

He said there was information that left wing extremist elements may take part in the protest and will try to forcefully disrupt the project work and use violence against Indian Oil Corporation's workers, which may lead to severe law and order issues in the area and its surroundings. The city commissioner of police, Vijay Sakhare had recommended to declare 144 of the CrPC, in Kochi corporation and parts of Elankunnappuzha Panchayath in the district before commencing the work.

The district collector, using his power as the district magistrate of Ernakulam, prohibited any assembly, protest, demonstration, meeting, unlawful activities or possessing any materials that related to above purpose in the vicinity of the project site and also in the surrounding places. During the protests in 2017, several people were injured when police lathi-charged the protesters after they allegedly tried to breach a security cordon and storm the site.

Condemning the district administration's decision to clamp section 144 in the area, the protesters said they would continue peaceful protests..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)