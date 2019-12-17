Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

A protest against the amended citizenship act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to a senior police officer, the Seelampur protests began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government.

The entry and exit gates at three metro stations--Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri--were also closed on Tuesday in view of Seelampur protests.

Security UpdateEntry & exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

Two buses have also been vandalized during protests in Jafrabad area of Delhi.

Delhi: Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Jafrabad area, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Protesters also pelted stones during the protest. Two buses have been vandalised. pic.twitter.com/pbxBiARo3Q — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Further details about Seelampur protests are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)