Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Seelampur protests: Police fired tear gas as demonstrations against amended citizenship act turned violent.

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed
Image Credit: ANI

A protest against the amended citizenship act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to a senior police officer, the Seelampur protests began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government.

The entry and exit gates at three metro stations--Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri--were also closed on Tuesday in view of Seelampur protests.

Two buses have also been vandalized during protests in Jafrabad area of Delhi.

Further details about Seelampur protests are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline

Strasbourg, Dec 17 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year. We will do the maximum,...

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to problems in nation-building: President

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday. Addressing the closing session of the Meet of Vice-Chancello...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019