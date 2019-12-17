Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet endorses 60 recommendations of Advisory Panel on Land Reform

The recommendations, which are contained in the final report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, was received by Cabinet on 24 July 2019.

Cabinet endorses 60 recommendations of Advisory Panel on Land Reform
The proposal contained wide-ranging recommendations that will see the government implement a fair and equitable redistribution. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cabinet has since endorsed 60 of the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The recommendations, which are contained in the final report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, was received by Cabinet on 24 July 2019.

The proposal contained wide-ranging recommendations that will see the government implement a fair and equitable redistribution.

The advisory panel, chaired by Dr. Vuyokazi Mahlati, made 73 recommendations.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained that through the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, all the affected departments were asked to study the recommendations relating to their respective portfolios and respond accordingly.

"Only nine were not approved and three were noted. The various departments will provide a fuller briefing on the areas that were noted and not approved," Minister Mthembu said during a post Cabinet briefing held in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Land Allocation Policy published for public comment

Cabinet has also approved the publication of the Beneficiary Selection and Land Allocation Policy for public comment.

The policy provides for a credible and transparent process for land allocation and beneficiary selection.

The policy addresses particularly, gender inequity in land allocation and access, and a lack of mechanisms to enable poor communal residents and villagers to access land in case of natural disasters and other emergency situations.

Expropriation Bill approved for public comment

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the submission of the Expropriation Bill of 2019 for public comment.

The bill provides a legal framework for government departments and other organs of state in the three spheres of government to apply uniform land and other infrastructure expropriation procedures.

The bill has been enhanced by inputs from extensive consultation with the public and from different formations.

Once passed into law, Mthembu said, the bill will provide uniform procedures to be followed when effecting the expropriation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition has no issues, Congress speaks language of nation's enemies: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the opposition does not have any issue and accused the Congress of speaking the language of the nations enemies. Today, the opposition is lacking any issue. The Congress is speaki...

Body of slain soldier to be handed over to family on Wednesday

The mortal remains of an army jawan, who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, would be taken to his hometown in Punjab on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said. The soldier, Rifleman...

Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

Riyadh, Dec 17 AFP Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion mark. The energy giant was listed on Tadawu...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats aim for net-zero emissions on public land by 2040

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining, and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040, and puts the brakes on oil and gas leasing for at leas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019