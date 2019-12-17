Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a building in Ghatkopar east; No damage reported

Fire breaks out in a building in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. According to sources, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted at ground-plus-10 Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road around 5.42 pm, a fire official said.

There was a possibility of some residents being stuck inside, and at least four fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing and rescue operations were underway, he said.

More detail awaited.