FM welcomes suggestions from State/UTs Ministers in Pre-Budget meeting

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman held the Pre-Budget consultations with Finance Ministers of States and UTs (with legislature) here today.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, and Puducherry, Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura as well as 17 Finance Ministers/Ministers representing their states and senior Officers from Union Government and States. Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also attended the meeting.

Smt. Sitharaman elucidated Union Government's philosophy of "Cooperative Federalism" and steps taken by the Union Government to bolster the growth of the economy. State Governments welcomed the opportunity to present their views and expressed their suggestions on growth, investment, resource requirement, and Fiscal Policy. They also suggested measures to strengthen cooperation between States and Centre to attain $5 trillion economies.

The Finance Minister welcomed the suggestions made by the State/UTs in the meeting. She assured that the memorandums submitted by State/UTs will be examined and suitably considered.

(With Inputs from PIB)

