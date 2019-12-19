Left Menu
Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

“Most fatal and serious crashes are preventable. Road to Zero follows international best practice and outlines a comprehensive list of actions that will make our roads, vehicles, speed limits and drivers safer over the next decade, said Julie Anne Genter.

“The Government has also announced today one of the priority actions – to strengthen drug driving enforcement by introducing oral fluid testing of drivers, said Julie Anne Genter. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.

"Road to Zero includes a new commitment to boost road safety investment by 25 percent to around $1 billion per year over the next decade. This additional investment will support:

new enforcement technologies for Police, including drug testing equipment;

1,000 kilometers of additional median crash barriers;

More than 1,700 kilometers of other safety treatments like roadside crash barriers and rumble strips;

1,500 intersection upgrades like roundabouts and raised pedestrian crossings."

"To drive real action Road to Zero sets a target to reduce annual deaths and serious injuries by 40 percent by 2030 (compared to the 377 people killed last year).

"Meeting this target would save 750 lives and prevent 5,600 serious injuries on New Zealand roads over the next decade

"Already this Government is investing a record $1.4 billion over three years in targeted upgrades to over 3,300km of our most dangerous roads. This plan proposes greater investment in proven safety upgrades like median barriers, roundabouts, and safe cycling infrastructure.

"During the consultation, New Zealanders sent a very clear message that they were not prepared to accept the trauma on our roads, and they want to change.

"The Road to Zero action plan outlines 15 priority road safety actions for the next three years. This includes an additional action to address concerns around driving training and licensing following consultation.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

