DRDO's Pinaka Missile System successfully flight-tested

Pinaka Missile System developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast at 1200 hrs today. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometers with high precision.

The Pinaka MK-II Rocket is modified as a missile by integrating with the Navigation, Control and Guidance System to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range. The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy, and sub-system functionality. The missile was fired from the Pinaka launcher system in the deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by a multiple range of systems viz. Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting system (EOTS), etc. which confirmed the textbook flight performance.

The missile system has been jointly developed by various DRDO Laboratories viz. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

The trial was conducted under the supervision of Director RCI Shri BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director ARDE Dr. V Venkateswara Rao, Director ITR Dr. BK Das, and Director PXE Shri DK Joshi.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams involved in the flight trial.

(With Inputs from PIB)

