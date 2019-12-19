Goa govt to make state garbage free by 2022

State minister for waste management Michael Lobo on Thursday said the government is working towards making Goa "garbage free" by 2022. Speaking at a Goa Liberation Day event in Mapusa town here, Lobo said garbage management is one of the top priorities of the state government.

"The government is working towards making Goa garbage free by 2022, by ensuring effective collection and segregation of waste and its proper treatment," he said. The state government has been setting several deadlines to make Goa a garbage-free state, but it has failed to meet them.

Meanwhile,the government will set up a maritime institute on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, the minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.