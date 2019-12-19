Left Menu
NS Tomar confers National Awards for achievements in rural development schemes

He said that villages have to be self-sufficient and Agriculture has to be made more profitable.

The categories of awards span across: Best performing States, Districts, Blocks, Gram Panchayats, best employees and individuals with outstanding contributions. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

The big dream of India becoming a five trillion economy cannot be achieved without including villages. Stating this at the National Awards function of the Ministry of Rural Development, the Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that development of villages has been one of the priorities of the Modi Government and the imbalance between Urban and Rural India has to be removed. He said that villages have to be self-sufficient and Agriculture has to be made more profitable.

Shri Tomar conferred the awards to 266 awardees for achievements across various schemes of Ministry of Rural Development including- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY), DeendayalAntyodayaYojana (DAY-NRLM), DeenDayalUpadhyayGrameenKaushalyaYojana (DDUGKY), Shyama Prasad MukherjiRurban Mission (SPMRM) and Training Division which operates all State Institute for Rural Development (SIRDs). The categories of awards span across Best performing States, Districts, Blocks, Gram Panchayats, best employees and individuals with outstanding contributions.

Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also congratulated the Awardees and said that all the programs run by the Rural Development Ministry have ensured the weaker sections living in rural areas have a pucca house to live in, an all-weather road to reach the nearest facilities or markets, employment opportunities, pensions for old persons, widows and physically handicapped and training to impart skills.

(With Inputs from PIB)

