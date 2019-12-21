Left Menu
Core melt localisation device installed at KKNPP Unit 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:52 IST
Core melt localisation device installed at KKNPP Unit 3 Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI): A core melt localisation device that protects the core under the reactor pit was installed in the Unit 3 of the Indo-Russian Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu recently, Moscow-based Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division said on Saturday. The device or a 'core catcher' is installed at the bottom of the station's protective shell. It is designed to localise and cool the molten core material in case of an accident that could lead damage to the core, a press release said.

"Core melt localisation device is a unique development of the Russian nuclear experts and one of the most important NPP safety systems," director for projects in India at Rosatom Engineering Division (ASE) Vladimir Angelov said. "This is a special system for beyond-design-basis accidents management," he said in a press release.

Core catcher for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project is a device of the new generation adapted for the relevant site conditions and safety requirements. The device has improved seismic resistance, hydro-dynamic and shock strength as well as equipped with flood protection and simplified installation and assembly technology.

The main feature of KKNPP was its unique combination of active and passive safety systems that provides maximum resistance against external and internal influences. The core catcher, one of the elements of the passive safety systems, was first installed at China's Tianwan nuclear power plant of Russian design.

It was recently installed in the design position under the reactor pit of Unit 3, KNPP. Core catcher is designed to localise and cool the molten core material in case of an accident that could lead to damage to the core.

"The core catcher allows the protective shell to be preserved and exudes radioactive emission in the environment, even if the (hypothetical) accident is serious," the release said..

