Cabinet approves amendments to Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave its ex-post facto approval to the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order, 2019 issued by the President of India under clause (2) of Article 372 of the Constitution to amend the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), 1873.

The notification will extend BEFR to the State of Manipur to give its indigenous people protection from the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and make necessary changes in the said Regulation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

