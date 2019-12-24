Left Menu
E-Office implemented over 58 establishments of Railways replacing manual files

The NIC e-office, implemented by RailTel for Indian Railways is helping Indian Railways to adopt paperless work culture saving tons of paper every day.

72000+Digital Files have been created in a mere 6 months’ time over 58 establishments of Indian Railways replacing the manual files. Image Credit: ANI

E-Office has been implemented over 58 establishments of Indian Railways to provide a reliable, efficient, and effective way to handle office files & documents. Quick disposal of files and systematic, timely monitoring of pending files has been the other immediate advantage of NIC e-Office.

72000+Digital Files have been created in a mere 6 months' time over 58 establishments of Indian Railways replacing the manual files. In phase, I of the project RailTel has created 50000+ users in these 58 establishments of Indian Railways and trained executives to handle the platform.NIC e-Office is a cloud-enabled software developed by the National Informatics centre (NIC) that is being deployed/hosted from RailTel Tier III certified data centers at Secundrabad and Gurgaon. It is based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e-Office Procedure (CSMeOP). e-Office fosters a paper-less culture which not only saves operational cost but also reduces the carbon footprint.

Talking about the project, Sh. Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel, said –'Implementation of e-Office has not only helped in saving paper but also increased pace and efficiency of the users. More than 2,50,000 receipt has been created in the past few months. After the success of phase I, we have started working on Phase 2 of the project in which 39 more establishments of Indian Railways will be converted into Digital workspace through NIC e-office.'

It is a big challenge to transfer the entire manual filing system of Indian Railways on to one digital platform. However, the bigger challenge is to condition the users to give up the habit of using a manual file system and adopt the new system of paperless working. RailTel team has managed to complete the implementation before the deadline and also managed people by retraining and handholding for rollout.

(With Inputs from PIB)

