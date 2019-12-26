Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Peace' only solution to ongoing conflict in Afghanistan: UN mission chief 

Mr. Yamamoto underlined the UN’s commitment to supporting intra-Afghan talks which uphold human rights and lead to sustainable peace.   

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:35 IST
'Peace' only solution to ongoing conflict in Afghanistan: UN mission chief 
UNAMA has been working with communities across the country to peacefully resolve long-standing disputes over resources, such as land and water, and Mr. Yamamoto said these efforts will continue.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFAfg )

Only by ending the war in Afghanistan can there be "real hope" for a prosperous future for the country, the top UN official there said on Thursday.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscored that peace is the only solution to the ongoing conflict which has resulted in more than 100,000 casualties over the past decade.

"As I told the Security Council last week, whatever the outcome of the presidential election may be, peace will be the issue of paramount importance to the new administration," he said in a statement.

"I reiterate the call by the United Nations for everyone to raise their voices for peace, and for all stakeholders to make genuine and concrete steps toward ending the war, as there can be no military solution to the conflict in this country."

Inclusion of women and youth essential

Mr. Yamamoto underlined the UN's commitment to supporting intra-Afghan talks which uphold human rights and lead to sustainable peace.

He stressed that women and youth must be included as they are essential for an Afghan-owned peace process, in addition to being fundamental to all ongoing peace efforts.

UNAMA has been working with communities across the country to peacefully resolve long-standing disputes over resources, such as land and water, and Mr. Yamamoto said these efforts will continue.

"However, only by ending the war can there be real hope for Afghanistan with a prosperous future," he stated.

"The hopes and aspirations of millions of ordinary Afghans – young and old, women and men, girls and boys – rest on the shoulders of those who are striving to bring the war to an end with a lasting political settlement."

Civilian casualties top 100,000

The UN mission chief lamented that the ongoing fighting continues to take an "appalling toll" on ordinary Afghans.

UNAMA statistics show that civilian casualties recently surpassed 100,000 in the past 10 years alone, which is when the mission began systematic documentation of these figures.

"The United Nations urges all stakeholders to seek ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence which harms civilians, on the way to a lasting political settlement and a permanent ceasefire," said Mr. Yamamato, adding that "implementing a reduction of violence is also important in creating an environment which enables constructive intra-Afghan talks on peace to take place".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

Congress says NPR during UPA enumerated usual residents, accuses Centre of bringing NRC in guise

The Congress on Thursday said that the National Population Register NPR conducted during the UPA government enumerated the usual residents of country and accused the BJP government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens NRC in...

Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius ...

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019