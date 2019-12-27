Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taranaki set to be hammered by Freshwater proposals

“Economic modeling from Dairy NZ has shown an average cost of $38,000 per Kiwi household by 2050, but this is expected to more than triple for Taranaki, with $120,000 projected.

Taranaki set to be hammered by Freshwater proposals
“The Government’s plans will be devastating for regional employment, with a projected 1000 Taranaki households left jobless, not just from dairy farms, but many service companies that support the industry. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taranaki is set to be hammered by the Government's Freshwater proposals, New Plymouth's MP Jonathan Young says.

"Economic modeling from Dairy NZ has shown an average cost of $38,000 per Kiwi household by 2050, but this is expected to more than triple for Taranaki, with $120,000 projected.

"The Government's plans will be devastating for regional employment, with a projected 1000 Taranaki households left jobless, not just from dairy farms, but many service companies that support the industry.

"Dairy farming is the backbone of our regional economy and these proposals will decimate it. Farmers have already made big environmental strides with over 5.6 million plants in the ground and 13,000 kilometers of fencing protecting rivers, streams, and wetlands established at farmers' expense.

"The Waingongoro Catchment Group recently wrote to the Minister for the Environment to express their concerns, stating that the proposals 'will cause significant grief and unnecessary turmoil to our rural community, for little or no achievable or measurable gain in water quality' and requesting the Government makes significant amendments.

"The rivers that run off Taranaki's Mounga are not compliant with the Government's stringent phosphorus levels anyway, so we have no way of meeting their targets no matter what we do.

"The 'one-size fits all approach' is simply a Wellington desktop exercise that has little relevancy in the unique Taranaki region.

"Following on from the ill-thought-out oil and gas ban the Government is continuing to hurt Taranaki and still refuses to listen to regional New Zealand.

"This Government is making significant parts of the Taranaki regional economy unsustainable through ill-conceived bans and oppressive, uninformed regulations. A National-led Government would do things differently."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Irans Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered 33 miles 53 km east of Bushehr, a nuclear plant on I...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 18-mth top in festive cheer; oil, gold hold gains

Asian shares jumped to an 18-month high on Friday while gold and oil prices stayed buoyant in a holiday-shortened week, as investor optimism was boosted by hopes a U.S.-China trade deal would soon be signed. Traders returned from their Chri...

Japan's NHK delivers erroneous North Korean 'Christmas gift'

Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Friday sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reported North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology hours later explaining it was a media tra...

MP: Minor girl raped inside bus, 2 arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped inside a bus at Biaora bus stand here, police said on Thursday.A man filed a complaint that his minor girl went missing. She was going to Indore. A case was registered later and an investigation was initiate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019