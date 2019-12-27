Cycling expedition consisting of staff from NIMAS reaches in Myanmar

A cycling expedition consisting of staff from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) based in Dirang reached Yangon on 25 Dec 2019. It has three serving Indian Army officers and a civilian instructor. It will be cycling (on mountain terrain bikes) through Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia up to the Malaysia- Singapore border.

The expedition began its journey at the Moreh-Tamu IMB crossing on 16 Dec 2019. It is being led by Col Sarfaraz Singh, Director NIMAS.

Being an MoD funded expedition, the Defence Wing was at the forefront in coordination with various agencies in Myanmar such as Foreign Ministry, MoD, and Ministry of Health and Sports. The coordination effort was focused on ensuring smooth immigration, safe and secure passage through the host country, access to logistics and local media. Value addition was the incorporation of cyclists of the Myanmar Cycling Federation which had its cyclists accompany the Indian Team through their journey. The team was welcomed at Mandalay and also at Embassy in Yangon. A felicitation ceremony was held at Yangon. The expedition was flagged off by the Ambassador on 26 Dec 2019 for the balance of its journey. It is scheduled to cross into Thailand on 29 Dec 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

