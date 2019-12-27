Left Menu
Gauteng police investigating murder incident after bodies found

Six of the seven bodies were found with bullet bounds while a seventh body had been burnt.

Gauteng police investigating murder incident after bodies found
Police said the gruesome find was made on Thursday night. Image Credit: ANI

Gauteng police are investigating a murder incident following the discovery of seven bodies along the N12 highway.

Six of the seven bodies were found with bullet bounds while a seventh body had been burnt.

Police said the gruesome find was made on Thursday night.

"At this stage, it is not clear what happened. Police are still in the process of identifying the bodies which are all males. It is suspected that the males might have been killed underground and might be part of the on-going illegal mining activities," said the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday.

The bodies were discovered following a call from a passer-by.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to communities to assist identify the bodies which are estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police anonymously on ‪08600 10111 or Captain Manetha from Provincial Organised Crime at 082 ‪411 4677.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

