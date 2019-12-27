Loadings at western Libya oil port undisrupted by nearby missile strike

Loadings at Libya's western Zawiya oil port, home also to a refinery, are continuing normally despite a missile landing nearby, state energy firm NOC said on Friday. The missile strike, which happened on Thursday, caused no casualties or damage, NOC said in a statement.

Zawiya refinery is Libya's biggest functioning refinery supplying western and southern Libya with fuel products. Oil is also exported and imported via the port. Forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government earlier accused eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar of having hit the oil port complex.

Haftar's forces have been trying to take the capital Tripoli, 40 kms east of Zawiya, in a campaign since April. On Thursday, an air strike blamed by local officials on Haftar's forces hit a pharmacy in Zawiya town, killing two people.

