Operations resume at Iraq's Nassiriya oilfield -sources

Operations have resumed at Iraq's southern Nassiriya oilfield on Monday, two oil sources said, but it will take up to two days for output to be fully restored.

Protesters broke into the oilfield, which produces 80,000-85,000 barrels of oil per day, on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking it offline.

