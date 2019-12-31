Left Menu
IIT Delhi researchers develop small, medium scale energy storage device

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:43 IST
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here have produced a small and medium scale energy storage device. According to the team at IIT Delhi, various energy storage options are available currently with associated advantages and disadvantages depending upon geographical location and need.

"One of the storage options that is currently showing significant potential is the vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB). It has some unique characteristics of independent power and energy capacity tunability, complete discharge without damage, and easy replacement of liquid electrolyte having active ingredient," said Anil Verma, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi. "It is considered that VRFB would be a competent device to store renewable energy. However, in the Indian scenario, where we need to serve a large number of isolated pockets of population, small and medium energy storage and utilization is more important. VRFB combines a battery's efficiency and fuel cell's independent energy storage capacity and works by moving an electrolyte containing suitable vanadium ion through VRFB that converts chemical energy to electrical energy and vice-versa," he added.

The project will address design of the battery pack, which will be in-line with the requirement for home light systems given by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

