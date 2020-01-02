Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 12,000 Crores deposited under 3rd tranche of PMKISAN scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister also handed over the keys of Deep Sea fishing Vessels and Fishing Vessel Transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Rs 12,000 Crores deposited under 3rd tranche of PMKISAN scheme: PM Modi
PM recalled that there was also a period in the country when one rupee was sent for the poor in the country and only 15 paise out of it reached the beneficiaries. Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayrupanibjp)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi distributed Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers and Commendation Awards to the states at a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka today. He also released the 3rd installment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2000 for the period December 2019 - March 2020. This will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries and distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers of Karnataka. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from 8 States / UTs. Prime Minister also handed over the keys of Deep Sea fishing Vessels and Fishing Vessel Transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that it is a great privilege for him to see Annadata - our peasant brothers and sisters, in the new year, the beginning of a new decade. On behalf of 130 crore countrymen, the Prime Minister thanked the country's farmers for their toil.

The Prime Minister said that the land of Karnataka also witnessed a historic moment when money under the PMKISAN scheme has been distributed directly into the personal accounts of nearly 6 Crore Farmers in the country. Prime Minister said a total of Rs 12 Thousand Crores has been deposited under the 3rd tranche of the scheme.

He hoped that the States that haven't implemented the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana', will do it and political parties will rise over politics to help the farmers in their States.

PM recalled that there was also a period in the country when one rupee was sent for the poor in the country and only 15 paise out of it reached the beneficiaries. And now he said that the money is reaching the poor directly without the intervention of the middlemen.

Prime Minister said that the irrigation projects that have been stalled for several decades are now being implemented. He also said that the centre has always given priority to the interests of our farmers with schemes like crop insurance, soil health cards and 100% neem coated urea.

Prime Minister said that due to the efforts of the government, both the production and export of spices from India has increased considerably. "Spice production in India has increased by more than 2.5 million tons, so the export has also increased from about Rs 15 thousand crores to about Rs 19 thousand crores."

He said that apart from horticulture, South India also has a large share in the production of pulses, oil, and coarse grains.

Prime Minister said, "Seed hubs have been built to promote pulses production in India, of which more than 30 centers are located in Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana itself."

Referring to the Government's efforts on the Fisheries sector, Prime Minister said the government is working at three levels to strengthen the sector.

First - Encouraging fisheries in villages through financial assistance to fishermen.

Second- Modernizing the fishing boats under the Blue Revolution Scheme.

And third - Constructing modern infrastructure related to fish trade and business.

Prime Minister said, "fishermen have been linked to the Kisan Credit Card facility. New fishing harbors are being built in large rivers and in the sea for the convenience of fish farmers. A special fund of Rs 7.50 thousand crores has also been created for modern infrastructure. Fishermen's boats are being modernized for deep-sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed in boats for the protection of fishermen with the help of ISRO."

Keeping in view the nutritional security of the country, PM requested to create a new category in the Krishi Karman Award, for Nutri Cereals, Horticulture, and Organic Agriculture. This will give impetus to people and states doing better work in these areas, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...

CISF personnel save passenger at Delhi airport; provide first aid

Prompt action by two CISF personnel saved the life of a Udaipur-bound passenger at Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday. The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi Internat...

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier: PM Modi

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020