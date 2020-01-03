Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:53 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander
Representative image

Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander in an airstrike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers.

Traders were clearly spooked. The death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, prompted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow revenge. Europe's stock markets fell 0.5% in early trading as hopes for a lengthy New Year rally vanished. Safe havens gained, with Japan's yen rising half a percent to the dollar to a two-month high and the Swiss franc hitting its highest against the euro since September.

The Middle East-focused oil markets saw the most dramatic moves. Brent crude futures jumped nearly $3 to $69.16 a barrel -- also the highest since September -- before easing back to $68.42. "We are only into the third day of the new year, and a big fat dollop of geopolitical uncertainty has landed on investors' desks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at broker OANDA.

"I am struggling to see how an Iranian riposte will not occur," he said. "Oil installations and tankers were my first thoughts." Soleimani's Quds Force and its paramilitary proxies, ranging from Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PMF in Iraq, have ample means to mount a multi-pronged response.

In September, U.S. officials blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on oil installations of Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state energy giant and world's largest oil exporter. The Trump administration did not respond, beyond heated rhetoric and threats. SCRAMBLE TO SAFETY

German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries -- the world's benchmark government bonds -- caught a bid, too. Ten-year German yields, which move inversely to prices, fell further away from seven-month highs touched earlier in the week. U.S. 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to a three-week low. The focus on geopolitics meant markets paid little attention to stronger-than-expected data from France, where inflation rose 1.6% year-on-year in December, beating analyst expectations for a 1.4% rise.

"Markets still remain quite thin after the holidays, but even in a regular session we would have seen a similar reaction," said Christian Lenk, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "The repercussions from the airstrike are not clearly forecastable and tensions remain high in the region." The airstrikes in Iraq also killed top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. They came after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday there were indications Iran or forces it backed might be planning additional attacks after Iranian-backed demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Gold, a traditional refuge for risk-averse investors, rose 1% to a four-month high of $1,543.66. For the week, it has gained about 2%, heading for a fourth consecutive weekly increase. "After the recent escalations in geopolitical issues, we see a resistance level near the $1,575 level for the next week," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers in Mumbai. (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Irans supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Friday, state media re...

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Delhi

East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of a first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhis Lajpat Nagars central market. The tower will treat 6,00,000 cubic meter air per day, collecting more than 75 percent of two...

Paulo Goncalves set for his first Dakar in Hero colours

Former World Rally Champion Paulo Goncalves will be representing Hero MotoSports Team Rally for the first time in the Dakar Rally starting here on Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive appearance for Hero MotoSports Team Rally at the world...

3.4-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The epicenter of the quak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020