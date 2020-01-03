J&K would soon emerge as model of transformation: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would soon emerge as a model of transformation for the rest of the country. He said this while inaugurating the first Capacity Building Programme on General Financial Rules-2017, e-Procurement and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at Convention Centre, Jammu. The capacity building program is being conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Govt. of India in collaboration with Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) and Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) for 385 officials of the Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir. Shri KK Sharma, Advisor to the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri BVR Subramaniyam, Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir were also present on the occasion.

While inaugurating the session, Dr. Singh said that this was a third major conference being organized in the Union territory within a span of two months. The Minister said that since every Central law is now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was necessary to unlearn the things that were learned in the past in order to adapt to the new system. The Minister reiterated that all the Central laws like the Right to Information Act, Land Registration Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and the like, had become applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir right from 31st October 2019.

While referring to a series of workshops and conferences being organised in J&K and cities other than Delhi, Dr. Singh said that a bamboo workshop-cum-exhibition and a Pension Adalat would also be organised within this month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Monitoring Dashboard of Grievance Portal of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Singh said that the increase in the number of complaints was not a negative development but instead showed an increase in people's faith on the administration and implied improvement in the response and redressal mechanism of the Government.

Dr. Singh also mentioned that a Central Administrative Tribunal bench would be established in J&K apart from a Law University and a state-of-the-art Sports Stadium that were under consideration at various levels.

Earlier in his welcome address, Shri. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG, said that the Department had been engaging extensively with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for organizing the conference which was the third major conference of its kind in a span of two months in J&K. He said that the conference sought to take forward the commitment to apply all the central laws to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through proper training and capacity building. The conference witnessed huge participation of officials from various departments of UT of J&K.

Earlier during the conference, a five-year vision document of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances was released besides launching a monitoring Dashboard of the Grievance Portal of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir. A Memorandum of Understanding and exchange of documents was also done between DARPG, NCGG, and IMPARD for the capacity building of 1000 officials of the Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)

