Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K would soon emerge as model of transformation: Dr. Jitendra Singh

While inaugurating the session, Dr. Singh said that this was a third major conference being organized in the Union territory within a span of two months.

J&K would soon emerge as model of transformation: Dr. Jitendra Singh
While referring to a series of workshops and conferences being organised in J&K and cities other than Delhi, Dr. Singh said that a bamboo workshop-cum-exhibition and a Pension Adalat would also be organised within this month.  Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would soon emerge as a model of transformation for the rest of the country. He said this while inaugurating the first Capacity Building Programme on General Financial Rules-2017, e-Procurement and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at Convention Centre, Jammu. The capacity building program is being conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Govt. of India in collaboration with Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) and Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) for 385 officials of the Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir. Shri KK Sharma, Advisor to the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri BVR Subramaniyam, Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir were also present on the occasion.

While inaugurating the session, Dr. Singh said that this was a third major conference being organized in the Union territory within a span of two months. The Minister said that since every Central law is now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was necessary to unlearn the things that were learned in the past in order to adapt to the new system. The Minister reiterated that all the Central laws like the Right to Information Act, Land Registration Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and the like, had become applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir right from 31st October 2019.

While referring to a series of workshops and conferences being organised in J&K and cities other than Delhi, Dr. Singh said that a bamboo workshop-cum-exhibition and a Pension Adalat would also be organised within this month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Monitoring Dashboard of Grievance Portal of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Singh said that the increase in the number of complaints was not a negative development but instead showed an increase in people's faith on the administration and implied improvement in the response and redressal mechanism of the Government.

Dr. Singh also mentioned that a Central Administrative Tribunal bench would be established in J&K apart from a Law University and a state-of-the-art Sports Stadium that were under consideration at various levels.

Earlier in his welcome address, Shri. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG, said that the Department had been engaging extensively with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for organizing the conference which was the third major conference of its kind in a span of two months in J&K. He said that the conference sought to take forward the commitment to apply all the central laws to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through proper training and capacity building. The conference witnessed huge participation of officials from various departments of UT of J&K.

Earlier during the conference, a five-year vision document of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances was released besides launching a monitoring Dashboard of the Grievance Portal of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir. A Memorandum of Understanding and exchange of documents was also done between DARPG, NCGG, and IMPARD for the capacity building of 1000 officials of the Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridg...

Pompeo says US 'committed to de-escalation' after Soleimani killing

Pompeo says US committed to de-escalation after Soleimani killing....

Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from the French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy....

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Minsk Belarus, Jan 3 AP Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020