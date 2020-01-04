Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney power under threat as fires destroy substations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 15:23 IST
Sydney power under threat as fires destroy substations

Sydney, Jan 4 (AFP) Electricity supplies in Australia's most populous state, including its largest city Sydney, were under threat on Saturday after bushfires took out two substations with authorities warning of rolling blackouts if conditions worsen. The blazes have raged across New South Wales, and they brought down transmission lines in the state's south connecting with neighbouring Victoria, state energy minister Matt Kean tweeted.

Kean urged people to reduce unnecessary electricity use and "turn off pool pumps, lights in unoccupied rooms and avoid using washing machines and dishwashers". TransGrid chief executive Paul Italiano said the system was coping but "under stress".

He warned the loss of another major power station could mean "load shedding" power cuts to prevent the electricity grid from collapsing. "It is no longer operating as a single national electricity market and that has compromised the availability of energy to New South Wales," Italiano told national broadcaster ABC.

New South Wales, which is under a third state of emergency over the severe fire conditions, has a population of just under eight million, of whom around 65 percent live in the greater Sydney region. The fires have claimed the lives of 17 people in the state and burnt some 3.6 million hectares (36,000 square kilometres) -- an area larger than Belgium.

While bushfires are common in Australia's arid summers, climate change has pushed up land and sea temperatures and led to more extremely hot days and severe fire seasons. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Shikhar, Rahul will start series for us: Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday clarified that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would open the batting for the Men in Blue. Rahul has done very well for himself. It is a ...

Seemapuri CAA-violence: Court extends judicial custody of accused till Jan 18

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 11 accused who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens NRC in the Seemapuri area turned violent in mid-December. Metrop...

Blame game serves no purpose, accountability should be fixed: Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths

Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited Kotas JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 newborns have died in a month and said that accountability should be fixed in the matter. I think our response on this issue could hav...

Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive - al Mayadeen

A Lebanese Hezbollah official said the response of the Iran-backed axis of resistance to the killing of Irans military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike will be decisive, al-Mayadeen TV said on Saturday.The leader of Hezbollah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020