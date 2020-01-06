Shosholoza Meyl attack will be dealt with as harshly as possible: Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the torching of 24 Shosholoza Meyl coaches in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Mbalula said the arson attack is a pure act of criminality and will be dealt with as swiftly and as harshly as possible.

The damage is estimated at R90 million.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the old coaches were out of service and earmarked for refurbishment when they were set alight.

"Security personnel noticed a group of young men in the yard and removed them from the property. The youths later returned and set fire to two coaches.

"Services have not been disrupted, however, the fire has affected rolling stock availability and damaged critical cables at the depot," the Ministry said.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

