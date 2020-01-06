Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shosholoza Meyl attack will be dealt with as harshly as possible: Mbalula

According to the Ministry of Transport, the old coaches were out of service and earmarked for refurbishment when they were set alight. 

Shosholoza Meyl attack will be dealt with as harshly as possible: Mbalula
“Services have not been disrupted, however, the fire has affected rolling stock availability and damaged critical cables at the depot,” the Ministry said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the torching of 24 Shosholoza Meyl coaches in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Mbalula said the arson attack is a pure act of criminality and will be dealt with as swiftly and as harshly as possible.

The damage is estimated at R90 million.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the old coaches were out of service and earmarked for refurbishment when they were set alight.

"Security personnel noticed a group of young men in the yard and removed them from the property. The youths later returned and set fire to two coaches.

"Services have not been disrupted, however, the fire has affected rolling stock availability and damaged critical cables at the depot," the Ministry said.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Assembly poll on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11

The Election Commission of India ECI on Monday announced that Delhi would go to polls on February 8 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told media persons that tota...

I believe Trump referred to 2012 car bomb attack when asserting Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that he believes US President Donald Trump referred to the 2012 attack on an Israeli diplomats wife in his assertion that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani w...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas peck romantic kiss at Golden Globe red carpet

Actor Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet look along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas, and the madly in love couple made sure to have fun as they kissed each other on the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday local ti...

Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin

An Indonesian caught trying to sell the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said Monday, highlighting the problem of animal trafficking in the Southeast Asian country. Authorities in Aceh, at the norther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020