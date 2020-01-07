Left Menu
Foreign Ministry of UAE extends condolences after terrorist attack in Kenya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Image Credit: ANI

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northern Kenya, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

