Assistant Foreign Minister of Bahrain commends solid relations with Morocco

The Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Faisal bin Jabur Al-Doseri, received in his office at the Ministry's General Court today, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mustapha Benkhayi.

The Assistant Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador and commended the solid brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted means to enhance the frameworks of cooperation and joint coordination, wishing the Ambassador success.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pleasure to have met with the Assistant Foreign Minister and noted in this regard the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed several topics and issues of common concern.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.