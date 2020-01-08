ExxonMobil says its French Fos refinery shipments disrupted due to strike

ExxonMobil France said on Wednesday that it's Fos refinery was experiencing some problems shipping products because of picketing by striking union workers, but it's Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery was operating normally. A spokeswoman said the 140,0000 barrels-per-day Fos-sur-Mer plant, near Marseille, had been able to ship output overnight.

At the 240,000 bpd Port Jerome refinery near Le Havre, a limited number of staff had joined the national protest against pension reforms on Tuesday afternoon, but on Wednesday morning the facility was operating and shipping its output, she added. Separately, the Environment Ministry said in a statement that production at France's oil refineries was continuing and that supply to petrol stations was at a normal level.

