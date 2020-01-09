Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways to source about 1000MW solar power and 200 MW wind power

South Central Railway is one of the zones actively implementing several measures aimed at energy conservation by harnessing renewable energy.

Indian Railways to source about 1000MW solar power and 200 MW wind power
The Nandyal – Yerraguntla section in Guntakal Division has been declared as the first solar section in South Central Railway. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has planned to source about 1000 Mega Watt (MW) Solar Power and about 200 MW of wind power progressively by 2021-22 across Zonal Railways & Production Units. Of this, 500 Mega Watt (MW) solar plants are to be installed on the rooftop of Railway buildings which will be used to meet non-traction loads at Railway Stations, etc. About 500 MW land-based solar plants will be used to meet both traction & non-traction requirements.

South Central Railway is one of the zones actively implementing several measures aimed at energy conservation by harnessing renewable energy. One of the significant actions taken in this direction has been the installation of solar panels at stations, service buildings, LC gates, etc across the zone. Taking this step to the next level, for the first time all the stations in a particular section of the South Central Railway have been provided with solar panels at one stretch to tap the natural energy. This will not only help in meeting the power needs of all the stations in the section but also save expenditure for the Railways.

The Nandyal – Yerraguntla section in Guntakal Division has been declared as the first solar section in South Central Railway. Nandyal – Yerraguntla section is a new railway line laid by Railways and opened for passenger traffic in the year 2016 to bring the hinterland areas into rail map by providing rail connectivity. All the 08 stations in the section – Madduru, Banaganapalle, Koilakuntla, Sanjamala, Nossam, S.Uppalapadu, Jammalamadugu, and Proddutur – have been provided with solar panels capable of meeting all the power needs at these railway stations.

In order to make use of solar power, 37 kWp off Grid Roof Top Solar plants along with 250/125 Wp solar panels have been installed in each station. In addition, Inverters and 12V 150 AH Battery banks are also installed at all these stations. The total connected load on solar plants is on an average of 30 kWp. In total, 152 solar panels have been installed at these stations. With an average exposure of 8 sunny hours per day, 148 KWh energy units can be generated throughout the year resulting in an energy generation of 54,020 units. Anticipated savings in terms of revenue is around Rs 5 lakh per annum. Significantly, it also helps in reducing carbon footprint to the tune of 49 metric tonnes per annum thus contributing towards greener environs.

16 stations have already been declared Green Railway stations across Indian Railways, which are meeting energy needs completely either through solar or wind power. These stations are Roha, Pen, Apta in Central Railway, Niamatpur halt, Kanhaipur halt, Teka Bigha halt, Mai halt, Garsanda halt, Niyazipur halt, Dhamaraghat in East Central Railway, Shri Mata Vaisno Devi, Shimla in Northern Railway, Unhel, Khanderi, Bajud, Ambli Road, Sadanapura & Sachin in Western Railway – are 100% Green Powered stations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella center-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which need to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If the...

SC seeks response of UP govt on arrest of journalist under Gangster Act

The Supreme Court Thursday sought Uttar Pradesh governments reply on a bail plea of a journalist arrested under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act for alleged blackmailing and extortion of Noida police offi...

We appealed to HRD ministry to remove VC, they told us by tomorrow we will have dialogue: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

We appealed to HRD ministry to remove VC, they told us by tomorrow we will have dialogue JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh....

UPDATE 3-Lebanon bans ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from travelling-judicial sources

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, judicial sources said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn fle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020