India to soon have about 2000 civil aviation aircraft in sky: Hardeep S Puri

"India, being the third-largest domestic Civil Aviation market in the world and showing robust growth, is poised for greater heights. With the kind of fleet expansion underway, India will soon have about 2000 civil aviation aircraft in the sky, we will be doubling the number of airports with Airports Authority of India (AAI) readying to invest more than Rs.25,000 crores in Airport infrastructure and we have a structured privatization program in place" said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/c) for Civil aviation at the launch of the Curtain Raiser of 'Wings India 2020', here, yesterday.

Wings India 2020, a flagship event of the Indian Civil Aviation industry will be held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad from 12-15 March 2020. Also present at the event was the Guest of Honour, Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communication Department, Government of Telangana and Mission of Heads in India of Various foreign countries among other senior officers of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

'Wings India 2020'- a four-day event themed: "Flying for All'' is an international platform focused on the new business acquisition, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity in the civil aviation industry.

Launching the Curtain Raiser Video for "Wings India 2020" Shri Puri further added, "Wings India 2020 is a platform for the aviation fraternity to discuss challenges along with new developing growth spots that can be targeted to ensure a positive curve. The aviation sector will provide win-win opportunities for not just players within the country but also abroad. Privatization will strengthen the civil aviation sector and will contribute towards its massive expansion. In the coming years, Delhi and upcoming Jewar airports combined will be bigger than any other airport in the world. We look forward to this year's show as an opportunity to address challenges of the Civil aviation sector, highlight fuel efficiency, reliable and capable airplanes, enabling airlines in India to open new routes and stay profitable in this ever-competitive market."

Speaking at the event, Sri KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, Government of Telangana said "We are delighted to get the opportunity to host Asia's largest civil aviation event in Hyderabad, a city which has the potential to become an aviation hub for sector in the coming years. We are sure that the exhibition of such prestigious stature will give adequate stimulus to the local economy".

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India said that the summit aims to bring all players, facilitators, and regulators of aviation fraternity under one roof to explore opportunities together. It's a platform for all civil aviation sector stakeholders to achieve greater synergies; learn from best practices of each other.

Wings India 2020 is also Asia's largest and most popular gathering in the industry. Organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, AAI and FICCI the event is expected to attract top leaders, special invitees in foreign ministers for civil aviation and global CEOs, suppliers, strategic partners, organizations and the media.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.