Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSIGHT-The real price of Occidental's 'costless' oil hedge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:30 IST
INSIGHT-The real price of Occidental's 'costless' oil hedge
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In just 12 days, Occidental Petroleum Corp pulled off one of the biggest hedges against falling oil prices ever placed by a U.S. energy company. It characterized the transaction as "costless" but a Reuters review of regulatory filings, market data and interviews shows that's not the whole story.

The aim of the complex financial maneuver, the company said, was to help preserve Occidental's generous dividend to shareholders as it sought to take over rival Anadarko Petroleum for $38 billion last summer in the biggest industry deal for years. "With the additional leverage from the Anadarko acquisition, these new hedges will strengthen our 2020 cash flow in a low oil price environment, and provide additional assurance that our dividend is safe, while we are deleveraging," Occidental's Chief Financial Officer Cedric Burgher told an earnings call in August.

However, to secure the hedge swiftly and discreetly and to avoid paying its bankers a fee for arranging it, the company took a bigger potential hit to future revenues with only limited protection against falling oil prices, according to a source with direct knowledge of the transaction. While Occidental disclosed the financial details of the hedge in filings, fulfilling its regulatory obligations, the fact that the company took on the additional risk to secure the transaction fast and to avoid banker fees has not been previously reported.

Occidental declined to comment for this story. Hedges are used by a variety of companies. Airlines use them to protect against rising fuel prices and energy producers use them to lock in revenue, usually by buying a put option, a type of derivative contract, which gives them the right to sell oil at a predetermined future price.

Occidental used a complex series of transactions for its hedge, which was arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the trades. The summer hedge covered nearly 110 million barrels of oil, or 300,000 barrels a day, each for 2020 and 2021, nearly enough to meet the annual oil imports of Australia. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup declined to comment.

For a graphic on how the hedge was executed, click on [https://tmsnrt.rs/35L1B3p ]. The hedge meant the firm could sell the oil at a minimum of $55 a barrel in 2020, even if crude prices fell below that, to a limit of $45 a barrel; but the company's selling price was capped at $74.09, and it would lose out on any revenue earned from oil prices rising beyond that mark.

Occidental capped revenues for 2020 and also 2021 but only got downside protection for 2020 - a lopsided deal sometimes referred to as a naked hedge. Limiting future revenue without getting a guarantee against falling prices is unusual in the energy sector. While Occidental has disclosed the details of the 2020 hedge in regulatory filings, the absence of a hedge against falling oil prices in 2021 was not explicitly mentioned. The company said the 2021 options were meant to increase the maximum selling price it would receive for 2020 sales.

"Occidental entered into the 2021 call options to substantially improve the ceiling price that the Company will receive for the contracted commodity volumes in 2020," it said in a filing. Some analysts said investors should have been given more information about the potential implications of the hedge.

"It seems very strange that they left a naked hedge in 2021 which capped upside but offered no downside protection," said David Katz, president and CIO of Matrix Asset Advisors, which owns 0.3% of Occidental's shares. However, other analysts said Occidental needed to secure a hedge quickly to defuse some of the pressure from investors.

"Doing this gives Oxy a lot of flexibility in 2020 with cash flow," said Trisha Curtis, President of PetroNerds, an energy analytics and advisory firm specializing in U.S. shale. "You can't have an acquisition that big and then willy-nilly hope that oil prices hold up. Regardless of what it cost them, it was needed for a number of reasons."

REVENUE-LIMITING OPTIONS Occidental has said publicly that it does not regularly hedge its oil sales because it does not want to give up potential revenue. The last time the company hedged was in 2005, also following an acquisition.

In the summer of 2019, Occidental was under pressure to demonstrate that its dividend was being protected. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn was campaigning against the Anadarko deal and Anadarko itself had issued a regulatory filing on July 29 saying its calculations showed that Occidental, even without an acquisition, would not be able to generate enough cash to pay its dividend for the next three years.

Occidental executives wanted to be able to announce the hedge to reassure investors when they presented second-quarter results on July 31, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the transaction. Bank of America and Citigroup had been advising Occidental on the Anadarko acquisition. Now their traders had about two weeks to complete the hedge.

Acting on Occidental's behalf, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup sold two types of derivative contracts, with the intention of using the proceeds from the sales to fund the purchase of a put option locking in Occidental's oil revenues at $55 a barrel for 2020, according to the six sources. In illiquid private markets, big transactions are more difficult, and therefore more expensive, to execute. If rival traders get wind of a deal before it is fully executed, they could get in first with their own buy or sell orders, pushing up or down the target price.

In the case of Occidental's hedge, the large volume of oil and the tight time frame to insure it meant the banks were not going to be able to raise enough money from selling derivative contracts for 2020 alone to cover the cost of the hedge, the first source said. To fill the gap and avoid having to present Occidental with a large bill, the banks sold similar revenue-limiting options for 2021, the source said.

Selling the 2021 options also increased the amount of money the banks could make because they were selling additional contracts on Occidental's behalf. Derivatives trades require only minimal disclosure and it is unclear how much of a profit the banks made from the Occidental deal.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup declined to comment. In the first week of 2020, international oil prices spiked by around 9% to nearly $72 a barrel due to heightened tensions in the Middle East. They have since fallen back to around $65, $2 above the price they are expected to average out at over 2020, according to the most recent Reuters poll.

If those expectations pan out, Occidental will not miss out on potential profits, so the bet would work out. On the other hand, if oil prices were to surge again, and remain above $74 a barrel, the cost to Occidental could translate to millions of dollars a month in lost revenues, even at just $1 above the price cap. Despite the hedge underpinning its dividend, Occidental shares have fallen by nearly a third since April, when its interest in Anadarko first became public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hugh Dancy joins 'The Good Fight' S4

Actor Hugh Dancy is set to star in a recurring role in the fourth season of the legal drama The Good Fight. According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement was made by the creators of the CBS All Access series, Robert and Michelle King,...

Leader of Georgian breakaway region resigns after protests

The leader of the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia tendered his resignation late on Sunday following days of protests, the presidents office said.Crowds of protesters broke into the presidents headquarters on Thursday and demanded the ...

I'm a scapegoat: Angola's Isabel dos Santos decries corruption 'witch hunt'

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel Dos Santos decried a New Years Eve court order to freeze her vast assets as a witch hunt engineered to weaken her fathers influence and distract from economic failures. Dos Santos, named ...

FEATURE-Women step forward in push to nurture African climate scientists

As a child, Kenyan meteorologist Saumu Shaka helped out on her parents small farm growing maize and pigeon pea - and learned how the weather can hold food producers hostage.Looking back, the yield has declined over the years, said Shaka, 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020