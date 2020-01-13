Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN seeks Rs 1,200 cr central assistance to bring down power line loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:52 IST
TN seeks Rs 1,200 cr central assistance to bring down power line loss

The Tamil Nadu government has sought from the Union power ministry an assistance of Rs 1,200 crore to bring down the average "transmission and commercial loss" in power lines, state Electricity Minister P Thangamani said here on Monday. Talking to mediapersons after meeting Union Minister of State for Power R P Singh, he said Tamil Nadu has brought down the line loss to 14 per cent through various measures.

To bring it down further, a project has been initiated for fixing meters in distribution transformers. "A total of 4 lakh such transformer meters are required throughout the state, and a request for release of Rs 1,200 crore to Tamil Nadu was made to Singh in this regard", Thangamani said.

The Tamil Nadu government also requested the Union power ministry to release the state's entire quota of 6,000 MW per day from the central pool to help it meet the anticipated increased demand during the upcoming summer season, he said. Presently, Tamil Nadu gets only 4,000 MW from the central quota, he said.

To a question, Thangamani said to enable accurate calculation of power consumption, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has planned, as a pilot project, to install 1.4 lakh smart meters in Chennai. Depending on the project's success, other parts of the state will be covered, he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar, who was honoured at a function here for bringing down the number of road accidents and fatalities in 2018, said the government is planning to rework the penalties levied under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force from September 1, 2019. To a question, he said the number of violations under the mandatory helmet rule has come down due to strict enforcement of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus Announces Its Latest 120Hz Fluid Display

OnePlus&#160;CEO Pete Lau announced today the official arrival of the companys newly minted display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, together with multiple exciting new technologies. Pete believes This will be the best smartphone display ...

STRATACACHE Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Hakuhodo DY Holdings to Drive Digital Transformation and Enhance In-Store Retail Engagement Experiences

Leading global marketing technology solutions provider STRATACACHE today announced a strategic technology partnership with Hakuhodo DY Holdings, a well-established international marketing, advertising and communications company based in Ja...

Verizon's Digital Signage Solution Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practices Award

Frost Sullivan has awarded Verizons Digital Signage solution the 2020 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award after a comprehensive research analysis of the digital signage market. Verizons innovative Digital Signage solution is a c...

ICICI Bank seeks recovery of amounts from Chanda Kochhar

The ICICI bank has approached the Bombay High Court seeking effect to termination of appointment of Chanda Kochhar as its Managing Director and CEO, and also sought recovery of various amounts from her. In a monetary suit filed on January 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020