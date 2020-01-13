Left Menu
Britain's 'most prolific rapist' case triggers LGBT+ raids in Indonesian city

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Britain's "most prolific rapist" case has triggered raids targeting the LGBT+ community back home in an Indonesian city.
  • The city Depok on Java island has ordered raids to "prevent the spread of (LGBT+) behavior".
  • Homosexuality is not a crime in Indonesia, however it remains a taboo in most areas.

The home city of an Indonesian man identified as Britain's "most prolific rapist" has ordered raids targeting LGBT+ people, prompting fears of a wider backlash.

The conviction of Reynhard Sinaga, 36, for sexually assaulting dozens of young men in Manchester, the British city where he was studying, has dominated headlines in Indonesia, where homosexuality is taboo. The city Depok on Java island, where his family lives, has ordered officials to step up raids in housing areas to "prevent the spread of (LGBT+) behavior".

"The increase in prevention efforts is to strengthen families' resilience and in particularly to protect the children," mayor Mohammad Idris said in a statement on the city's official website on Friday. It said the mayor had expressed concern about the case and ordered the raids "so that similar things do not happen in the city of Depok".

The mayor said LGBT+ behaviors were condemned both by society and by religious teachings in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. The mayor and local authorities could not be reached for further comment on Monday.

While there have not been major anti-LGBT+ backlashes since Sinaga's news broke, campaigners feared his case will be used by religious hardliners to launch further crackdowns in Indonesia, where hostility towards LGBT+ people has been growing.

Homosexuality is not a crime in Indonesia, except in the ultra-conservative Islamic province of Aceh, but some religious groups have called for it to be banned. Many LGBT+ people are not open about their sexuality.

"What people need to differentiate is that this is a sex crime and it has nothing to do with his sexual orientation," said Yuli Rustinawati, a founder of the Jakarta-based LGBT+ advocacy group Arus Pelangi. "We fear that other cities will follow the action ordered by the mayor of Depok because there are a lot of misconceptions," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Sinaga was found guilty of assaulting 48 men whom he drugged after taking them back to his apartment from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester. The court ruled that he must serve at least 30 years in prison for 159 offenses committed between January 2015 and May 2017. The government prosecutor said he was the "most prolific rapist in British legal history".

(With inputs from agencies.)

