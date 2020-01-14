India and Bangladesh share great legacy: Information and Broadcasting Minister

India and Bangladesh signed key agreements in the field of Information and Broadcasting at the Information and Broadcasting Minister's meet 2020, in New Delhi today. In the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad H Mahmud a formal co-production agreement on the biopic of "Banga Bandhu", Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, which will be released during the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh has decided to celebrate the 'Mujib Year' from March 17, 2020, to March 17, 2021, to mark the centenary year of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh.

Deepening India's engagement with Bangladesh, an airtime exchange programme between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Radio Betar was also launched. With today's launch content from Maitree service has started airing in Dhaka and reciprocally content from Bangladesh Radio Betar has started airing on All India Radio in Kolkata.

Terming Indo Bangladesh friendship as organic, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar said that both countries share a great legacy. "We look forward to engaging further with Bangladesh TV (BTV) and Betar in co-production of content, also India will extend all possible cooperation to Bangladesh in setting up the BongoBandhu film city", said Shri Javadekar.

The information minister of Bangladesh Muhammad H Mahmud said that the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka has reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina."Without the support of India, the liberation of India would never have been possible; our relationship is historic", said Shri Mahmud in his inaugural address.

(With Inputs from PIB)

