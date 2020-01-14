Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and Bangladesh share great legacy: Information and Broadcasting Minister

Bangladesh has decided to celebrate the ‘Mujib Year’ from March 17, 2020, to March 17, 2021, to mark the centenary year of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share great legacy: Information and Broadcasting Minister
Deepening India’s engagement with Bangladesh, an airtime exchange programme between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Radio Betar was also launched. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

India and Bangladesh signed key agreements in the field of Information and Broadcasting at the Information and Broadcasting Minister's meet 2020, in New Delhi today. In the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad H Mahmud a formal co-production agreement on the biopic of "Banga Bandhu", Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, which will be released during the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh has decided to celebrate the 'Mujib Year' from March 17, 2020, to March 17, 2021, to mark the centenary year of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh.

Deepening India's engagement with Bangladesh, an airtime exchange programme between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Radio Betar was also launched. With today's launch content from Maitree service has started airing in Dhaka and reciprocally content from Bangladesh Radio Betar has started airing on All India Radio in Kolkata.

Terming Indo Bangladesh friendship as organic, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar said that both countries share a great legacy. "We look forward to engaging further with Bangladesh TV (BTV) and Betar in co-production of content, also India will extend all possible cooperation to Bangladesh in setting up the BongoBandhu film city", said Shri Javadekar.

The information minister of Bangladesh Muhammad H Mahmud said that the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka has reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina."Without the support of India, the liberation of India would never have been possible; our relationship is historic", said Shri Mahmud in his inaugural address.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

Noida: Four of robbers' gang held

Four members of a gang that allegedly robbed people of their vehicles and other belongings in the national capital region&#160;NCR were arrested here on Tuesday, the Noida police said. The gang, which primarily targeted taxi drivers and ped...

Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before president

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day ...

Total India head on Adani Gas board

French energy giant Total SAs India head Alexis Thelemaque has been appointed as a director on the Board of billionaire Gautam Adanis gas retailing firm Adani Gas Ltd. The appointment follows Total buying a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020