Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal Ministry urges stakeholders to view Discussion Paper and mine details

The Union Minister for Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi said that this is a historic step towards Ease of Doing Business and the democratization of coal and mining sectors.

Coal Ministry urges stakeholders to view Discussion Paper and mine details
These steps are expected to result in the opening up of the coal sector completely for commercial mining to local as well as global firms. Image Credit: ANI

Moving ahead after the recent amendments MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015, the Ministry of Coal is initiating the process for auction of coal mines for sale of coal. Expected to be held in multiple tranches, the first tranche is proposed to be launched in the current financial year. The Union Minister for Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi said that this is a historic step towards Ease of Doing Business and the democratization of coal and mining sectors.

A Discussion Paper containing the draft methodology and key bidding terms and conditions on the auction of coal mines for sale of coal has been uploaded on https://www.coal.nic.in/ and https://www.coal.nic.in/content/nominated-authority. A tentative list of mines along with mine-specific details are also provided at https://coalblock-is.cmpdi.co.in/pages/dashboard.php

The Ministry of Coal has urged interested stakeholders to view the Discussion Paper and the mine specific details and submit their views/ suggestions, indicate their preferences for the mines to be considered for auction under the first tranche, as per the instructions provided in the Discussion Paper.

The Ordinance promulgated last week, amended the CM(SP) Act, 2015 and MMDR Act, 1957, whereby the restriction on prior experience in coal mining was removed thus enabling wider participation in the auction of coal mines. Further, the Ordinance also enables auction of unexplored and partially explored coal blocks for mining through prospecting license-cum-mining Lease (PL-cum-ML).

These steps are expected to result in the opening up of the coal sector completely for commercial mining to local as well as global firms. This would further boost economic growth and employment generation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at lightning speed, Deputy Chief Mini...

Shivaji memorial should be on land, Maratha outfit demands

The Maratha Seva Sangh MSS has demanded that the planned memorial of warrior king Shivaji should be built on land and not in the sea. The Maharashtra government is building a memorial of the 17th century king off the Mumbai coast. It will ...

Congress to declare candidates for Delhi polls soon, says Subhash Chopra

Delhi unit Congress president Subhash Chopra said here on Wednesday that his party would finalise the list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls in a day or two. We will announce the candidates by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. It i...

Second bird flu case in Hungary adds to fears across eastern Europe

HIGHLIGHTSAnother outbreak of bird flu has been detected in eastern Hungary.The flu has spread in recent days in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.Hungary has, however, maintained that poultry products are safe to consume but it will r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020