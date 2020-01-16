Left Menu
IHMCL introduces 'Missed Call Alert Facility' for NHAI balance inquiry

FASTag customers who have registered their mobile number can now get the balance of their NHAI prepaid wallet by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number to +91-8884333331.

Since the launch of the NHAI Prepaid Wallet, more than 2.25 Lakh NHAI FASTag users have opted for its Prepaid Wallet using My FASTag App. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

To provide hassle-free and convenient services to FASTag users linked to NHAI prepaid wallet, Indian Highways Management Company Ltd. (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, has announced the introduction of Missed Call Alert Facility for NHAI Prepaid Wallet balance inquiry. FASTag customers who have registered their mobile number can now get the balance of their NHAI prepaid wallet by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number to +91-8884333331.

Main features of this facility are as under:

This is free of cost facility available 24X7.

Compatible on all mobile devices and operators.No Internet required.

If there is more than one vehicle linked to a unique NHAI prepaid wallet, then the SMS would show the cumulative balance of all tags assigned to each vehicle. Thereafter, if any of the vehicles have got a low balance, a separate SMS shall be sent at the registered mobile number, showing low balance.

This facility is available only to NHAI FASTag users linked to NHAI prepaid wallet. As of now, the balance of other NHAI FASTag which are linked to various bank accounts can't be fetched through this facility.

Since the launch of the NHAI Prepaid Wallet, more than 2.25 Lakh NHAI FASTag users have opted for its Prepaid Wallet using My FASTag App. Being a bank-neutral tag, NHAI FASTag can be linked either to a savings bank account or NHAI Prepaid Wallet using My FASTag App. There are now 13 banks whose bank account can be linked to NHAI FASTag. In addition, My FASTag App is now available on both Android and iOS platforms.

(With Inputs from PIB)

