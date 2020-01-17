Ladakh, NITI Aayog sign MoU to promote development of infrastructure sectors

In an important initiative to promote the development of key infrastructure sectors in the newly constituted Union Territory of Ladakh, NITI Aayog entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UT's administration on 17 January 2020. Under this MoU, NITI Aayog will be supporting the UT's administration through its key initiative 'Development Support Services to States for Infrastructure Projects (D3S-i)'.

The MoU was executed in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Joint Secretary MC Jauhari. It was signed by NITI Aayog Senior Adviser Dr. Yogesh Suri and Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Umang Narula.

The partnership lays thrust on the identification of high-impact priority projects, expedited project implementation, addressing structural-level issues and creating unique models of development for the Union Territory of Ladakh. NITI Aayog has committed to assist the UT's administration in creating a strategic plan for identifying prioritized infrastructure projects and by providing end-to-end transaction-management support for the identified projects. A dedicated team of professionals is expected to be stationed at Ladakh for the identification and development of projects in the UT, especially in tourism, solar energy, and basic infrastructure.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.