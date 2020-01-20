Halwa ceremony held to mark opening of printing process for Budget 2020-21

The Halwa ceremony, marking the commencement of the Budget printing process for Union General Budget 2020-21, was held here in North Block today morning in the presence of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union General Budget 2020-21 is to be presented on 1st February 2020. To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a "lock-in" of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.

At the Halwa Ceremony, Smt. Sitharaman was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Shri Rajeev Kumar, Finance Secretary; Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DEA; Dr. A.B. Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM; Shri T.V. Somanathan, Secretary, Expenditure among other officers of the Ministry of Finance.

Shri P.C. Mody, Chairman, CBDT; Shri John Joseph, Chairman, CBIC; Members of CBDT & CBIC; Shri Rajat Mishra, Joint Secretary (Budget), besides others officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance, involved in the Budget preparation and printing process were also present on the occasion. Later, the Finance Minister took a round of the Press and acquainted herself with the Budget printing process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

