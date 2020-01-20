Left Menu
300 licenses issued after launch of paperless process for petroleum services

Paperless application and grant of license process for road tankers for transportation of petroleum under the Petroleum Rules have been launched on 7th January 2020.

This initiative for petroleum pump licensing is directly going to benefit more than 70,000 petroleum pump owners and oil marketing companies under the Petroleum Rules, 2002. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched paperless licensing process through Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for petroleum service stations (retail outlets storing and dispensing petrol/diesel for motor conveyances) under the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

After the launch of the paperless process, more than 300 licenses have been issued. Taken together, licenses for petroleum service stations and road tankers for transportation of petroleum account for more than 85% of total licenses under the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

This initiative for petroleum pump licensing is directly going to benefit more than 70,000 petroleum pump owners and oil marketing companies under the Petroleum Rules, 2002. An added advantage of this move is that the authenticity of the license may be verified on PESO's website https://peso.gov.in/index.aspx. This automation will greatly benefit the petroleum and gas industry.

This initiative is in line with the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Digital India and Ease of Doing Business towards paperless and green India that will provide a simpler mechanism, ease of living and business to the petroleum road tanker owners. The process will include filing the applications online, online payment of fees which will go directly to the concerned officer's ID without any manual interface. Applicants, at each stage of processing of the application, will be intimated via SMS and email, in case of discrepancy or grant of license or approval. These details will also be reflected in the applicant's profile. The entire process will not require any printing and physical dispatch of licenses. The license will be dispatched electronically.

(With Inputs from PIB)

