CESCT must popularise cultural heritage of classical Telugu: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today urged the Telugu scholars to prepare a roadmap for the development of Classical Telugu language and for the development of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) in Nellore.

Addressing the Valedictory Session of "Workshop on Development of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu", at Swarna Bharat Trust, in Nellore today, Shri Naidu observed that Telugu is an ancient language and there is a need for recapturing the past glory of this great language.

The Vice President said that every language represents the history, culture and civilizational values. "It denotes our identity", he added. Urging upon all stakeholders for protection and promotion of every Indian language, Shri Naidu said that it was the duty of the government to promote all languages.

In his valedictory address, Shri Naidu urged CESCT to focus on literature, linguistics, and translation into various languages, apart from lexicography, History, Sociology, Anthropology, Archaeological evidence, Manuscripts, Epigraphy, art and architecture, and stories about overseas Telugus.

Emphasizing the need to make Classical Telugu understandable to common man, the Vice President asked CESCT to make use of the latest technologies to popularize Telugu.

Calling for collaboration with other institutes, Shri Naidu hoped that CESCT would support research projects of Universities and other reputed institutions besides supporting field studies.

He further said that this Center must also promote Telugu education in the country and abroad, and popularise the rich cultural heritage of classical Telugu by publishing and translating its works into other languages.

This workshop was organised by the Union Ministry of HRDon the suggestion of Shri Naidu, to decide and discuss the future course of action for the preservation and promotion of classical Telugu and also for the development of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT), in Nellore.

It may be noted that the Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT)was set up under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru after Telugu was recognized as a Classical Language, in 2008. The Center focusses on the protection, promotion, and propagation of Classical Telugu.

Recently, the Union Government decided to re-locate CESCT in Nellore. Even as the modalities are being worked out for a new campus for the institute in Nellore, Smt. Deepa Venkat, daughter of the Vice President and Managing Trustee of Swarna Bharat Trust has offered to house the institute – for 3-4 years- free of cost in the premises of Swarna Bharat Trust, in Nellore.

Around 120 nationally and internationally acclaimed Telugu scholars of eminence participated in the workshop and gave valuable suggestions on various domains of classical Telugu.

During the workshop, four subgroups were formed with each group of scholars focusing on one specific area. These groups deliberated upon their respective areas and submitted their suggestions.

The first group of scholars focussed on Telugu inscriptions, epigraphy archaeology and manuscripts whereas the second group deliberated upon the grammar of Telugu language. The subject topic for the third group was Telugu literature, which included classical literature, modern literature, and folk literature. Lastly, the scholars in the fourth group focussed on the digitalization of all Telugu classical works.

Union HRD Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' thanked Swarna Bharat Trust for housing the CESCT for the time being. He also assured that his Ministry would act upon the recommendation made at the workshop.

Prior to this, the Vice President visited the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu along with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri BishwabhushanHarichandan and the Union Minister for HRD, Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank'.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri. BishwabhushanHarichandan, Union HRD Minister, Shri. Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank', Member of Parliament, Shri AdalaPrabhakara Reddy, the Secretary to the Vice President of India, Sri. I.V. Subbarao, Union HRD Secretary, Shri Amit Khare, Director of the CIIL, Mysuru, Prof. D.G. Rao, Chairman of Official Language, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Padmabhushan Yarlagadda Lakshmiprasad, Smt. I Deepa Venkat, Managing Trustee, Swarna Bharat Trust was among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

