3rd Apex Conference of Smart Cities being organized on 24-25 January

The 3rd Apex Conference of the Smart Cities is being organized on 24th-25th January 2020 at Andhra University Convention Center, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The progress of implementation of projects under the Smart Cities Mission has seen tremendous growth. The value of tendered smart city projects is over Rs. 1,62,000 crores, the value of work orders issued is around Rs. 1,20,000 crores and the value of all completed projects is more than Rs 25,000 crores.

Since, the 1st Apex Conference, the Mission has seen tremendous progress in the implementation of projects by the Smart Cities. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has informed that there has been a growth of 224% in the number of projects tendered, a growth of 300% in the projects grounded and 421% growth in the number of projects completed.

As implementation of Smart Cities Mission is only possible through a strong coordination between Municipal Administration, State Governments and the Central Government, Principal Secretaries (Urban Development)/State Mission Directors along with Municipal Commissioners/CEOs of Smart Cities, representatives of Bilateral/Multilateral Institutions and other key stakeholders have been invited to attend the Event. The conference will have a large gathering from all over the country participating in the conference.

State Principal Secretaries (Urban Development)

State Mission Directors (Smart Cities)

Municipal Commissioners/CEOs of 100 Smart Cities

Heads of PMCs engaged in Smart Cities

Senior Representatives of Multi-Lateral agencies

During the Conference, Smart Cities Awards will be distributed amongst the Smart Cities under 7 urban themes, Innovative Ideas, Round-wise Recognition of Cities and Overall City Award.

The Outcomes of Climate

Smart Cities Assessment Framework, Data Maturity Assessment Framework will also be presented to the participants and presentations on the Ease of Living and Municipal Performance Index will also be made.

With regard to the way forward, States & Cities will present key ideas for better implementation of the Mission going forward. The Award-Winning Cities will share their perspectives with regard to "What makes them Best?", their Best Practices and HR Management and the details of citizen- engagement and communication strategies adopted by them will also be shared with the participants.

On 25th January 2020, Site visits will be carried out by CEOs of few Smart Cities to the projects of Vishakhapatnam Smart City and in the Wrap Session, presentations will be made by CEOs of select Smart Cities.

SMART CITIES MISSION IMPACT

Development initiatives under the Mission have catalyzed business in several sectors such as ICT solutions, mobility, water, and waste management, energy and environment, etc.

100 Integrated Command and Control Centres will augment public safety with 50,000 cameras, of which more than 12,000 linked with 45 ICCCs already installed/operational

More than 32,000 km of fiber optic cable laid to improve the delivery of services to citizens

More than 40,000 cycle trips per day already being generated for enhanced use of bikes/cycles as a model for public transport, promotion of environment-friendly non-motorized transport, and improved last-mile connectivity

19,000 KW of solar and 15,000KW of wind energy generation capacity has already been installed resulting in reduced GHG emission and dependence on fossil fuel.

Waste Processing Plants with a capacity of nearly 650 TPD has been completed under the Mission

More than 700 Smart Classrooms across various Smart Cities have been implemented to provide improved education to students

84,000 meters of Smart Streets completed For improved safety through better walking and crossing facilities for pedestrians

More than 100 open-air gyms have been installed in various cities across the country to improve the health and fitness of citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

