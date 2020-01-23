Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strikes over pension reform reduce French power generation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:54 IST
Strikes over pension reform reduce French power generation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Strikes by workers protesting against plans to change France's pension system reduced power generation by more than 3 gigawatts by 0725 GMT on Thursday, including 1.8 GW at hydropower stations, data showed. The disruption represents around 3.7% of available production capacity as of Thursday morning, data from RTE and state-controlled power group EDF showed.

Electricity demand is forecast at around 81 GW due to cold weather. France was a net power importer during the morning peak demand period, the data showed. President Emmanuel Macron wants to simplify and streamline France's existing set-up of 42 different pension schemes, in a move which he argues will make the system fairer but which critics say will result in people having to work for longer.

Trade unions have led protests against the pension reforms since December, with several of the demonstrations having been marred by violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber serves 'Yummy' food with James Corden

Singer Justin Bieber served grilled cheese and fish tacos in Yummy food truck along with comedian James Corden in Los Angeles. Justin shared a series of pictures from the day on his Instagram.The singer wore an apron and cap that had his an...

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirates airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the worlds third...

China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

Chinas Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citys public television said.Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020