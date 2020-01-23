New mark assigned to Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu for vehicle registration

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has assigned a new motor vehicle Registration Mark "DD" to 'Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu' for registration of vehicles. A new Union Territory has been formed after the merger of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The Ministry has issued a Notification No. S.O. 295(E) dated 22nd January 2020 to this effect, under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

This will be implemented on 26th January 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

