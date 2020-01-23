Left Menu
Police open inquest after wall collapse on two learners

In a statement, the police said the incident took place on Wednesday at about 11.15 am at Lekgolo Primary School at Ga-Mamaila village.

“The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food, as part of the school feeding scheme, crashed into it. Image Credit: ANI

Police in Sekgosese, outside Mankweng in Limpopo, has opened an inquest after two learners were killed when a wall collapsed on them.

"The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food, as part of the school feeding scheme, crashed into it.

"A portion of the wall collapsed on the children, killing two instantly and seriously injuring three others," police said in a statement.

The two learners were identified as a seven-year-old boy, Sello Fortunate Mohale and five-year-old girl, Rethabile Nakana.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

