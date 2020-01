Libyan state oil firm NOC said efforts were being made to lift a blockade of its major ports and oilfields but could not say when this might happen, its chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday.

He also said NOC was giving priority crude allocation to its Zawiya refinery.

