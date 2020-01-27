Libyan state oil firm was not consulted on maritime deal with Turkey

Libya's state oil firm NOC has not been consulted on a controversial maritime accord Libya's internationally recognized government signed with Turkey, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday.

The deal, signed last month, seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey's southern Mediterranean shore to Libya's northeast coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.