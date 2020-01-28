Salem Junction, Dimapur railway station upgraded with passenger amenities

Adding vision to the modernization plans of the Ministry of Railways, station upgradation works are in progress in several railway stations across the country. Two such railway stations where stations are being renovated and upgraded with the latest passenger amenities are Salem Junction in Tamil Nadu and Dimapur station in Nagaland.

As a part of station upgradation, Salem Junction is getting a new facelift in a phased manner. Approximately Rs 5 crores have been spent for improvement of station façade. This new façade has given a contemporary look to the station building. The landscaping area has been increased and the height of the compound walls has been reduced to prevent pasting of posters on them. Smooth traffic flow has been ensured in part of the first phase. Separate lanes are provided for buses, commercial vehicles such as taxis and auto, and for private vehicles. New area has been provided for App-based car services near the existing vehicle parking stand.

Custom made façade lighting arrangements have been made to illuminate the station building as per the occasion. During the days of national importance such as Independence Day and Republic Day, the building is lit up in tricolors of the National flag.

Salem railway station façade (Night view) after taking up upgradation work

As a new initiative, green patches and the vertical garden has been provided in the circulating area to give a pleasant look. Staircases have been provided with beautiful sceneries. In addition to this, LED-backlit Passenger Amenity board and to assist visually challenged persons, Braille boards have been fixed at all amenities over the station. BMI kiosks, massage chairs, and pulse kiosks have been installed in the station.

At present all-important train services towards Erode are dealt from Platform No.1, for both directions from Platform No. 3 & 4, and some train services are dealt at Platform No. 5. For the benefit of passengers, following improvements on Platform No. 5 have been taken up -

Modified platform shelter of new design planned to provide cover over the complete platform.

Toilets block at both ends of the platform

Additional catering stallLift and escalator connecting other platforms

While all the platforms will be modified under the project, the second entry to the railway station is also being improved. A monumental flag will be installed in front of the station building by 15th February 2020. Airport style lighting will also be done. The upgradation work is likely to be completed by June 2020.

Salem railway station before taking up upgradation work

Another railway station where upgradation work has been carried out is the Dimapur station under the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. It is the only railway station in Nagaland state falling in the Lumding – Dibrugarh section. Being the second-largest station of the Lumding Division in terms of passenger earnings after Guwahati, passenger-friendly facilities and services in the station are of great importance. Various soft development works were taken up recently at a cost of about Rs. 2.00 crores to uplift the facilities of the station. The face and feel of the station were uplifted to provide better passenger experience.

Dimapur railway station façade after taking up upgradation work

Important works executed in the station include:

Upgradation of the circulating area with segregated parking and green belt.

Upgradation of the façade, portico and concourse area.Upgradation of UTS booking counters and waiting areas.

Upgradation of the entry gate, giving it the ethnic feeling of Nagaland.

Provision of a new 60 seat capacity AC premium waiting for hall with coffee/snacks corner, green vertical garden, and 8 seat capacity baby nursing room.

Improvement of Platform no – 1

Renovation of all retiring rooms.

Upgradation of "Pay & Use" toilets.

Installation of Monumental flag.

Installation of Digital museum.

Dimapur railway station before taking up upgradation work

Railway passengers using the station for making a journey to and from Nagaland have appreciated the work done by N.F. Railway.

(With Inputs from PIB)

