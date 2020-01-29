President to enter into performance deals before his SONA address

By Onalenna Mhlongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa would have entered into performance agreements with Ministers, Premiers and Director-Generals by the time he delivers his State of the Nation (SONA) address on 13 February.

"After this Lekgotla, we can assure you, before the President steps onto the podium to deliver his speech at the (SONA) on 13 February 2020, he would have signed performance agreements with all ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and directors-general," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

He was speaking during a media briefing on the sidelines of the two-day Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Last year, it was announced that members of the Cabinet would sign performance agreements with the President after the conclusion of the medium-term strategic framework of government (MTSF).

"The discussions of the medium-term strategic framework of government began after elections, and has now been concluded," Mthembu clarified.

The Minister announced that performance agreement assessments would take place on a six-monthly basis, twice a year for all ministers and government departments.

"The President will assess whether all state departments have met the expectation of the medium-term strategic framework of government," Mthembu said.

In addition, the Minister said the performance, architecture, and mandates of state-owned enterprises, including those which are in crisis mode, were under discussion at the Lekgotla in Pretoria.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

