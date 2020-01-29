Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rand Water and ERWAT to report directly on intervention in Vaal: Sisulu

Accompanied by municipal officials, senior officials of the department and ERWAT, the Minister led a meeting that comprised environmental organization Save the Vaal Environment and other members of the community.

Rand Water and ERWAT to report directly on intervention in Vaal: Sisulu
The meeting follows Sisulu’s visit to the Vaal River Intervention Project last week. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has directed the department to prepare a Cabinet Memo seeking permission and approval for the department to intervene and assist the Emfuleni Local Municipality to manage water services infrastructure.

"What this means is that, because of the challenges of capacity within the municipality, the Department of Water and Sanitation will be responsible for the management of water within the municipality and assist the municipality to provide the necessary capacity," Sisulu said.

Sisulu met with community leaders of the Emfuleni Local Municipality on Tuesday to address their concerns and received an update on the progress made by the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT) since its deployment.

Accompanied by municipal officials, senior officials of the department and ERWAT, the Minister led a meeting that comprised environmental organization Saves the Vaal Environment and other members of the community.

The meeting follows Sisulu's visit to the Vaal River Intervention Project last week.

"Having been here last week and heard concerns raised by the community, I have received a clearer understanding of the challenges you are faced with and I will be convening solutions," Sisulu assured the community leaders.

In addition to the management of water within the municipality, Sisulu said Rand Water and ERWAT, as the two implementing agents of the project, will now report directly to her on their continued intervention in the Vaal.

Rand Water is responsible for the upgrading of three wastewater treatment plants in order to add more capacity, while ERWAT is responsible for the network and for ensuring functional waste waterworks and pumping

Responding to some of the issues raised by the community, including the promises made by former Minister Gugile Nkwinti for training and work opportunities for the communities, Sisulu said the promises will be included as part of the Cabinet Memo to seek Cabinet approval for the intervention, and ask for budgetary support from National Treasury.

"In the meantime, however, my department will start engaging with the community on the details of how the community can work together with Save the Vaal Environment leadership to clean the Vaal, the rivers and the streams around this area," the Minister said.

The Minister assured the meeting that her interventions in this regard are already being implemented by the department, including the fast-tracking of the necessary water use license to facilitate the conversion of waste for agricultural purposes.

She also expressed a sincere appreciation to members of the community for the support given to the department and ERWAT in cleaning up of the Vaal River.

The Minister further agreed to a suggestion for a continuous sharing of information, education and awareness efforts within communities and civil society to continue its watchdog efforts to ensure accountability, tracking and ensuring accountability of polluters to safeguard the environment and resource.

Meanwhile, the meeting resolved that there will no longer be a pursuit of government through the courts in order to allow space for the Intervention to take root, and for the stakeholders to adequately set up credible working partnerships.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. fourth quarter goods trade deficit widens, prompting growth forecast cuts

The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates.The housing market als...

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020