Australia, Mauritius launch 'Motherland' exhibition to celebrate diaspora links

The Australian High Commissioner HE Ms. Jenny Dee and Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage the Hon Avinash Teeluck, in the presence of the President HE Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun and other dignitaries, today launched Motherland.

This art exhibition celebrates the diaspora links between Australia and Mauritius through the eyes of the 2018 Archibald Prize Finalist and 2019 Wynne Landscape Prize Finalist Robert Malherbe.

Motherland, which will be open to the public at the Caudan Arts Centre from 30 January to 16 February, is being organised by the Australian High Commission as part of celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and Mauritius in 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Dee said the relationship between the two countries was founded on shared values and common interests as Partners in the Indian Ocean.

"Australia and Mauritius have a long history of people-to-people links with diverse, tolerant and multicultural communities a feature of our vibrant democracies," Ms. Dee said. "This unique exhibition by a leading artist from the Mauritian diaspora in Australia, Mr. Malherbe, highlights the diversity of the Mauritian people and its landscape."

Mr. Malherbe, who painted the exhibition in-situ over the last two weeks said "Painting for me has always been a visual memorial to our sensations. I left Mauritius a boy of 7, and I'm now returning as an artist at age 54."

"The most exciting part of this return visit is to again see the colors, forms, and character of Mauritius but through older eyes, now more skilled enough to make something of it," he said.

Mr. Malherbe's visit included an artists' workshop at Pamplemousses Gardens organised by the Ministry of Arts and pARTage with leading and emerging Mauritian figures whose works are also displayed at the Caudan Arts Centre.

Mr. Malherbe will deliver a talk followed by a gala dinner at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel on 31 January as part of the "Amazing Australia" culinary and cultural week for Australia Day which features an Australian chef and gourmet Australian produce.

Motherland has received support from the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Caudan Arts Centre, Partage, Air Mauritius, Address Boutique Hotel, Radio One, l'Express Samedi, Panagora, Adamas, Reynaud Les Halles, PhoenixBev and New Horizon Wines.

(With Inputs from APO)

