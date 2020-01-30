Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, Mauritius launch 'Motherland' exhibition to celebrate diaspora links

This art exhibition celebrates the diaspora links between Australia and Mauritius through the eyes of the 2018 Archibald Prize Finalist and 2019 Wynne Landscape Prize Finalist Robert Malherbe.

Australia, Mauritius launch 'Motherland' exhibition to celebrate diaspora links
Speaking at the launch, Ms. Dee said the relationship between the two countries was founded on shared values and common interests as Partners in the Indian Ocean. Image Credit: Twitter(@AusHC_MU)

The Australian High Commissioner HE Ms. Jenny Dee and Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage the Hon Avinash Teeluck, in the presence of the President HE Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun and other dignitaries, today launched Motherland.

This art exhibition celebrates the diaspora links between Australia and Mauritius through the eyes of the 2018 Archibald Prize Finalist and 2019 Wynne Landscape Prize Finalist Robert Malherbe.

Motherland, which will be open to the public at the Caudan Arts Centre from 30 January to 16 February, is being organised by the Australian High Commission as part of celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and Mauritius in 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Dee said the relationship between the two countries was founded on shared values and common interests as Partners in the Indian Ocean.

"Australia and Mauritius have a long history of people-to-people links with diverse, tolerant and multicultural communities a feature of our vibrant democracies," Ms. Dee said. "This unique exhibition by a leading artist from the Mauritian diaspora in Australia, Mr. Malherbe, highlights the diversity of the Mauritian people and its landscape."

Mr. Malherbe, who painted the exhibition in-situ over the last two weeks said "Painting for me has always been a visual memorial to our sensations. I left Mauritius a boy of 7, and I'm now returning as an artist at age 54."

"The most exciting part of this return visit is to again see the colors, forms, and character of Mauritius but through older eyes, now more skilled enough to make something of it," he said.

Mr. Malherbe's visit included an artists' workshop at Pamplemousses Gardens organised by the Ministry of Arts and pARTage with leading and emerging Mauritian figures whose works are also displayed at the Caudan Arts Centre.

Mr. Malherbe will deliver a talk followed by a gala dinner at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel on 31 January as part of the "Amazing Australia" culinary and cultural week for Australia Day which features an Australian chef and gourmet Australian produce.

Motherland has received support from the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Caudan Arts Centre, Partage, Air Mauritius, Address Boutique Hotel, Radio One, l'Express Samedi, Panagora, Adamas, Reynaud Les Halles, PhoenixBev and New Horizon Wines.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...

J-K: Paharis to get 4 pc reservation in recruitment, admission in professional institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday granted four per cent reservation to Pahari speaking people in direct recruitment and admission and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the postgraduate level. The d...

FACTBOX-What do we know about the new coronavirus?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM The virus is believed to have origin...

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020