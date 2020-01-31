Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar-Varanasi direct daily flight operations commenced under RCS-UDAN

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the RCS-UDAN.

Bhubaneswar-Varanasi direct daily flight operations commenced under RCS-UDAN
Alliance Air was awarded the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route in the UDAN 3 bidding process,  making it the 58th route commenced under the RCS-UDAN scheme by the airline. Image Credit: Flickr

Taking the next plunge in boosting the regional aerial connectivity in India, Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India today commenced the direct daily flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of Government of India. The first flight under the UDAN scheme was flagged off on 27th April 2017 by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, henceforth the commencement of the Bhubaneswar- Varanasi route marks another milestone achieved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with 250th route being operationalized under the RCS – UDAN scheme.

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the RCS-UDAN. Alliance Air was awarded the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route in the UDAN 3 bidding process, making it the 58th route commenced under the RCS-UDAN scheme by the airline. Due to the presence of a large number of temples and the auspicious ghats of the river Ganga, people from all over the country travel frequently to Varanasi. Being a part of the Buddhist tourism circuit, this route will have a cascading effect on the tourism industry of the city as tourism is Varanasi's second most important industry. The place attracts both domestic as well as foreign tourists for various reasons. Apart from being the religious & tourist hub, Varanasi city is the place of India's one of the prominent universities, Banaras Hindu University, popularly known as BHU.

Alliance Air will operate direct daily flights on the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route. The airline will deploy its 70 seaters ATR 72 600 aircraft.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2005 hours

FGN27 UK-BREXIT-LD INDIABusinesses see promising India-UK ties ahead after Brexit London The UK will officially quit the European Union EU on Friday night, a certainty welcomed by Indian businesses operating in the country as well as the B...

Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

Delegates from over 60 countries including China, Russia, the UK and South Korea will participate in the upcoming DefExpo, Indias mega defence exhibition, which is being held in Lucknow from February 5-9. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said a...

Omega Seiki makes foray into EV space; unveils electric cargo vehicle

Auto component maker Omega Seiki on Friday announced its foray into electric mobility space with the unveiling of an electric three wheeled cargo vehicle to cater to the needs of e-commerce and B2B industry segments. Available in two trims,...

HUL to increase soap prices by 5-6 pc

FMCG major HUL on Friday said that it would increase soaps prices by up to 6 per cent in a phased manner to offset the rising cost of palm oil. According to HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak, prices of palm oil in the last six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020